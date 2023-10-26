Real Madrid “in pole position” to sign €40m-rated striker who has scored 15 goals so far this season

On Wednesday, Santiago Gimenez drew level as the leading scorer in top-level European leagues this season – his two goals for Feyenoord in their 3-1 victory over Lazio in the Champions League took him to 15 goals in just 11 appearances.

Gimenez has been in outstanding form of the Dutch champions, and the expectation is that they will find it very difficult to keep hold of him in 2024. Morris Pagniello, who is a FIFA intermediary for the Mexican international, told Tuttomercatoweb that he has already held talks with Atletico Madrid over a possible move.

However, Pagniello revealed that it is Atletico’s city rivals Real Madrid that are now best-placed to sign Gimenez, alongside Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

“Now, the teams closest to him are Real Madrid and Tottenham.”

The report states that Feyenoord are likely to accept €40-50m for Gimenez, whose current valuation is at the lower end of that scale. Real Madrid could certainly afford him, although with the possibility of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe joining next summer, they are unlikely to need him.