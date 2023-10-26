Real Madrid icon declares Jude Bellingham the best player in the world

Real Madrid icon and now pundit Guti has declared what many Madridistas were already thinking. Right now, Jude Bellingham is the best player in the world.

Although it appears as if Lionel Messi will pick up the Ballon d’Or, Bellingham may start off as the favourite for next year’s edition given his current form. After just 12 Real Madrid games, Bellingham has 11 goals and 3 assists. Guti was asked whom he thought was the best in the world currently.

“Bellingham, no doubt,” Guti told El Chiringuito, via Diario AS.

He backed up his argument by claiming he could mix it with both the best midfielders in the world, and the best forwards.

“I think to talk about the best in the world, we have to talk about what is happening right now. He’s not only competing with the midfielders, right now he’s competing with the forwards too.”

“The thing is that the Ballon d’Ors, they are often reserved for the ones that score goals, and he can do that, but he has to do it for the whole year.”

Certainly if he continues to score and perform at this level, there will be little stopping him from picking up individual awards. Bellingham has stepped into the Santiago Bernabeu without a hint of hesitancy, and in Spain at least, there is no argument that he has not been the best player in La Liga so far this season.