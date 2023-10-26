Real Betis resolve defensive crisis by signing former Arsenal star on deal until the end of the season

Real Betis have been in the midst of a crisis in central defence. Luiz Felipe was sold to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad after the summer transfer window closed in Europe, and a few weeks later, Marc Bartra damaged his Achilles tendon, leading to a lengthy lay-off for the ex-Barcelona star.

That left head coach Manuel Pellegrini with just German Pezzella and Chadi Riad as natural centre-back options. As a result, Betis’ sporting department has been scouring the free agent market in an effort to bring another to the club, which they have now done.

Betis recently re-opened talks with former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and the Andalusian club have now announced that the Greek international has joined until the end of this season.

📣 OFICIAL | El #RealBetis incorpora a Sokratis Papastathopoulos 🆕💚 ¡Bienvenido, @SokratisPapa5! 👋😀 — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) October 26, 2023

Sokratis has been without a club since leaving Olympiacos in the summer, so it may take him a little while to get up to speed at Real Betis. However, he should still be an important option over the next few months, as Los Verdiblancos aim to have a successful season across La Liga and the Europa League.