Real Betis register back-to-back Europa League wins with hard-fought victory over Aris Limassol

Having defeated Sparta Prague on MD2, Real Betis have now made it two consecutive wins in the Europa League after they defeated Cypriot side Aris Limassol.

Manuel Pellegrini made the bold decision to rest Isco for the match, and Betis looked to be missing their talisman as they were unable to find a breakthrough early on. Ayoze Perez had the best chance of the first half, but his shot from 12 yards out was blocked by an Aris defender.

Isco was brought on in the second half by Pellegrini, and within five minutes, Betis finally found the opener after sustained domination for much of the match. Assane Diao somehow missed from a yard out, but fortunately, the ball fell to Ayoze Perez who found the back of the net.

Real Betis held out for the three points, which sees them top Group C after three matchdays. They host Aris at the Benito Villamarin in two weeks on MD4, and will hope to put one foot in the Europa League knockout stages with another win there.