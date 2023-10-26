Mikel Camps “punished” by Barcelona for Vinicius Junior tweet – but he is expected to be at El Clasico

The big news story of the last 48 hours has involved Barcelona Director and Deputy Spokesperson Mikel Camps, who blasted Vinicius Junior on social media during Real Madrid’s victory over Braga in the Champions League on Tuesday.

In a now-deleted tweet, Camps said that Vinicius “deserves to be slapped” after showboating during the match, which sparked outrage among Real Madrid officials and players. Despite this, Barcelona have taken a lenient approach to the remarks.

Relevo say that Camps has accepted that he made a mistake with the tweet, and his punishment will be that he cannot attend the Clasico basketball match in Madrid on Thursday evening. However, he is still expected to be at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday when Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in La Liga.

In terms of a punishment for Camps’ actions, this seems very, very lenient, and Real Madrid are likely to be not happy about this. Florentino Perez has already decided that he won’t attend Saturday’s match, and unless Barcelona take a firmer stance, relations between the two clubs are unlikely to get better anytime soon.