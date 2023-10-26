Luis Rubiales stopped Barcelona player from being banned for El Clasico match in 2019 – former RFEF Vice President

Spanish authorities are currently investigating alleged irregularities with the Spanish Football Federation that brought about the decision to move the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. As part of the investigation, former RFEF Vice President Ana Munoz was called for questioning, where she levelled a damning accusation at her ex-boss, Luis Rubiales.

As covered by El Confidencial, Munoz revealed how Sergio Busquets was set to be banned back in December 2019 after he made comments about a referee, which would have triggered a four-match ban for the former Barcelona midfielder.

However, Munoz revealed that Rubiales asked the Federation to postpone the hearing into Busquets’ remarks. When she pulled him up about it, she alleges that the ex-President of the Spanish Football Federation stated that the ban would mean that Busquets would an upcoming Clasico meeting, insinuating that he did not want this to happen.

It remains to be seen how Rubiales responds to these accusations. Curiously, Busquets ended up not even playing in the Clasico in question, which finished 0-0 between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on the 18th of December, 2019.