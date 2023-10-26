Jude Bellingham ‘surprised’ by goalscoring form, picks out most memorable Clasico moment

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has taken Spanish football by storm since arriving in Spain, scoring 11 goals in 12 games and providing 3 assists. While many predicted that Bellingham would be a stellar signing for Los Blancos, but few could have predicted quite such an impact.

Including himself, as he explained to RTVE ahead of El Clasico.

“I think I’m on 11 goals now, and it’s a bit surprising for me, to be honest. I always want to improve. But hey, I think what makes this team really strong, apart from their amazing individual quality, is that all the players are given freedom from the coach.”

After confirming that he would be fit for the match, Bellingham explained that he was excited about the prospect of playing Barcelona.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to the moment. It’s an opponent we respect a lot. I’m very excited and it’s interesting personally. I’m going to enjoy myself a lot.”

He was also asked for the most memorable moment for him in El Clasico, giving an asnwer that will no doubt delight Madridistas.

“I always remember the celebrations that werere iconic, Cristiano doing the ‘calma, calma’. It was an iconic image.”

And if he is excited about his first Clasico, he gets goosebumps when they sing his song at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Yeah, I like The Beatles, in particular one song as you can imagine. It gives me goosebumps to think how they make me feel when I’m on the pitch and I score a goal and I start hearing it, first softly and then it gets louder and louder. It’s something that makes me feel very proud. I’m grateful to the fans and I hope to continue repaying them for how they have welcomed me.”