Jude Bellingham confirms he will be fit for Real Madrid trip to Barcelona

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham trained alone on Thursday, but has told the press that he will be fit for El Clasico on Saturday.

Bellingham came off with a muscle strain in the final minutes against Braga on Tuesday, although Carlo Ancelotti made light of it after the match. The signs are positive, and Bellingham is set to return on Saturday.

On Thursday he trained alone with the Real Madrid physios, but is due to return to the group on Friday to prepare for Barcelona. In a video made for RTVE, Bellingham confirmed he would be present.

No doubt it will be a relief for Madridistas to hear it from Bellingham himself, despite the reports. Currently the 20-year-old is directly responsible for 58% of Real Madrid’s goals, and losing him would have been a crushing blow. As things stand, Los Blancos will like their chances of becoming the first side to come away with something from Montjuic this season.