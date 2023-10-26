Javier Tebas on Mikel Camps-Vinicius Junior controversy – “It doesn’t cost anything to apologise”

48 hours on from Barcelona Director and Deputy Spokesperson Mikel Camps tweeting out that Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior “deserves to be slapped”, the Catalan club have yet to officially address the situation.

Reports have suggested that Camps will avoid being sacked, and will instead receive a lenient punishment for the now-deleted tweet, which is unlikely to be much solace for Real Madrid and Vinicius, with Florentino Perez having decided not to attend this weekend’s Clasico as a result of the incident.

On Thursday, La Liga President Javier Tebas addressed the controversy surrounding Camps, where he appeared to question by Barcelona have yet to apologise to Real Madrid and Vinicius over the remarks, as per Diario AS.

“When someone makes a mistake and you delete it, it doesn’t cost anything to apologise. If he has removed it, it means that he didn’t like that he said what he said.”

Tebas also commented on the seemingly rising tension between Barcelona and Real Madrid, specifically in regards to Joan Laporta and Perez.

“I don’t know the relationship between them, although it has always been friendly. It does not affect La Liga. The circumstances are complicated, but it’s always better to get along. The important thing is the game.”

Barcelona and Real Madrid have already had daylight between each other off the pitch in 2023 due to the ongoing Negreira case, and this episode has certainly caused more friction between the two great rivals.