Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone facing selection dilemma in key position following disappointing Celtic showing

Following Samuel Lino’s knee injury against Celta Vigo last weekend, which is expected to keep the Brazilian out of action for the next couple of weeks, it has left Diego Simeone short on options at left-wing back.

Javi Galan and Rodrigo Riquelme are the only two who can realistically play there, with Reinildo Mandava also available as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury. The former started against Celtic on Wednesday, although he was substituted at half time after a below-par performance.

Riquelme replaced him, and had better luck in the second half in Glasgow. However, MD say that Simeone could still keep faith with Galan despite his poor display for this weekend’s match against Alaves at the Civitas Metropolitano.

The Celtic match was Galan’s first start for Atletico Madrid since joining from Celta in the summer, so you could make the argument that he was rusty. He may get the chance to redeem himself against Alaves, although Simeone could be ruthless and opt for Riquelme in Lino’s absence.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone Javi Galan Rodrigo Riquelme

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News