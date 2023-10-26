Barcelona star’s meteoric rise set to continue with Spain call-up on the cards

Fermin Lopez has been a revelation for Barcelona so far this season. The 20-year-old midfielder has established himself in the first team in recent weeks in the absence of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, and he has become a key player for head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Fermin’s best game in a Barcelona shirt came on Wednesday when he produced a man of the match showing against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, during which he scored his first goal in the competition.

His performances have not gone unnoticed in the Spain setup. Relevo say that the Spanish Football Federation “are falling in love” with the Barcelona youngster, while the report also states that Luis de la Fuente is considering calling him up for La Roja’s final two Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Cyprus and Georgia next month.

Fermin only made his international debut for Spain’s U21s earlier this month, but it is testament to how well he has been playing for Barcelona that he could soon find himself making his senior bow.