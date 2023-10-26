Barcelona sources deny interest in Portuguese defender

Earlier this week, it was reported that Barcelona Sporting Director Deco is keen on bringing fellow countryman Tiago Djalo to the club next summer, with his contract at Lille expiring at the end of this season.

Barcelona have used the free agent market to great effect over the last two years, bringing the likes of Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez to the club without spending a penny on transfer fees. However, it does not appear that, at this stage, they will repeat the same trick with Djalo.

This is because MD have stated that Barcelona have no plans to sign Djalo. The Catalans already have Christensen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Martinez and youngsters such as Mikayil Faye and Pau Cubarsi as their disposal, so another centre-back is not on their shopping list at the moment.

The report instead states that Barcelona are looking to sign two full-backs, one central midfielder, a winger and possibly a striker, although that would depend on Robert Lewandowski’s situation.