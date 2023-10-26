Barcelona put doubts over home ground to rest as Real Madrid look to reverse negative record

Barcelona’s home form was almost impeccable last season, and many were concerned that without the newly engaged 80,000 fans that were heading to Camp Nou this season, their home form would tail off. Nothing of the sort so far.

The Blaugrana are averaging an attendance of 41,500 fans at Montjuic this season, in part due to the severely reduced capacity, but there were worries they would suffer without such fervent support. Only 17,000 fans bought season tickets for this season, compared to the usual figure of around 85,000.

Their average attendance is less than half of the 83,500 of last season. Yet Barcelona are enjoying their best home start to life since 2007, when Frank Rijkaard’s side won their first 11 matches at Camp Nou, as per Sport. So far they have won all seven of their home matches, conceding three goals and scoring 19 goals in the process.

Real Madrid will have their sights set on bringing down that run, but are also looking to arrest one of their few negative records. With Espanyol playing at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys between 1997 and 2009, it is one of the few stadiums they have lost more than they have won at, with five wins, two draws and six defeats to Los Pericos during those 12 years.

Of course neither side will be placing too much stock in these numbers come El Clasico, but it does make for some curious details. For Barcelona, the place they regarded derisively while it was home to Espanyol, will have to be restored to its former glory as a fortress in order for them to have success this season.