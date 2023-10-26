Barcelona have already bettered Champions League prize money total from last season

Given their well-documented struggles, finances are a big focus for Barcelona in recent times. In order to rectify their issues from the last few years, the club seeks to generate as much money as possible, and this comes in a variety of ways.

Prize money is one the avenues that Barcelona hopes to be very successful in this season, and given their flawless start in the Champions League group stages, there is scope for this to be the case. Teams pick up €2.8m per win in the competition, meaning that the Catalans have amassed €8.4m so far.

As per MD, this means that Barcelona have already bettered their prize money total from last season’s Champions League, where they received €6.53m during the group stages after two wins and one draw.

Should Barcelona be able to win their final three group stage matches, their prize money would double to €16.8m, alongside the €49.65m that they have already received for being in the Champions League. These funds will be crucial towards the club solving its financial mess.