Barcelona expect key player to be in matchday squad for El Clasico despite not having fully recovered from injury

It has been a very tough few weeks for Barcelona in terms of injury, with up to six first team players currently being out with various issues. With El Clasico in just two days’ time, head coach Xavi Hernandez could have just 13 senior players to choose from for the Catalans’ biggest game of the season so far.

However, Raphinha is expected to be available for selection after he returned to training this week following his hamstring injury. The Brazilian is the most advanced in his recovery, although Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong do not appear to be far behind.

In the case of Lewandowski, Sport say that he is desperate to play some part against Real Madrid. The good news for Barcelona is that the Pole has recovered well from his ankle injury, and the expectation is that he should be included in the matchday squad if he comes through training on Friday without any setbacks.

However, Lewandowski won’t be at 100% if he is cleared to play against Real Madrid, so he would very likely be on the bench, but Barcelona would be very glad to have their star striker available for the Clasico, and may call upon him later in the game if he is required.