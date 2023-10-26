Atletico Madrid possess the fourth-most effective frontline in Europe goalscoring form continues

Atletico Madrid are known around Europe for their miserly defence, but this season it has been their goalscoring form which is inspiring their success.

In their 10 La Liga games, Los Colchoneros have only conceded 8 goals, which is the second best defensive record in the division, yet in Europe, they have conceded five goals in their opening three matches. Overall this season, it means they are averaging a goal per game at the wrong end.

Atlético have been so clinical in front of goal this season largely because they have had to be — look at the number of chances this defense continues to concede. — Into the Calderón (@intothecalderon) October 25, 2023

However this has been blown away by their attacking form. Across their 13 games this season, Atletico have found the net on 29 occasions, an average of 2.23 goals per game.

Of those 29 goals, Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann have converted 17, 58.7% of their total output. It makes them the fourt-most deadly partnership in Europe as per Diario AS. Only Stuttgart (Serhou Guirassy and Silas Katompa Mvula, 19), Bayern Munich (Harry Kane and Leroy Sane, 18) and Manchester City (Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, 18) can boast more success this season.

🇩🇪Stuttgart: Guirassy (15) + Mvumpa (4) – 19

🇩🇪Bayern Munich: Kane (11) + Sane (7) – 18

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Manchester City: Haaland (11) + Alvarez (7) – 18

🇪🇸Atletico Madrid: Morata (9) + Griezmann (8) – 17 Los Colchoneros have the fourth-most effective partnership in Europe (Diario AS). pic.twitter.com/k75fkSMmkx — Football España (@footballespana_) October 26, 2023

It’s also the most deadly partnership in Spain, just ahead of Jude Bellingham and Joselu Mato (16) for Real Madrid, while the injury to Robert Lewandowski means Barcelona’s top two scorers are the Polish striker and Ferran Torres, who have combined for just 11 goals.

One of the surprises of the season has been Morata’s clinical edge, something that previously he has lacked in recent years. While he continues to score at this rate, Los Rojiblancos will have a serious chance of competing for honours this season.