Analysis: Can Fiorentina starlet Michael Kayode be Barcelona’s long-term right-back?

It’s no secret that Barcelona have had issues at right-back for many years, although this has been solved in the interim by Joao Cancelo, who has excelled since joining the Catalans on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City during the summer.

Cancelo appeared to be very out of favour at the reigning European and Premier League champions, and it would not be entirely surprising if Barcelona looked to sign him on a permanent basis, providing that they are able to afford to do so.

Alongside the possible permanent signing of Cancelo, Barcelona may also look to address the right-back situation in the long term, with the Portuguese being 29. Currently, there is no natural backup in the first team squad, and with Sporting Director Deco looking to prioritise younger players being signed, it may well that the club follow this avenue at right-back.

Should they do so, one of their options could be Michael Kayode. The 19-year-old has had an excellent breakout season for Fiorentina, especially himself as their first-choice right back. Barcelona are well aware of him, with 90min (via Fichajes) reporting that they are keeping tabs on the teenager’s development at the Serie A side. However, Manchester United and Arsenal are also said to be interested too.

Kayode is an excellent defensive right-back. He has proven himself so far this season to be very adept in defensive situations, particularly in 1v1 duels. He is a strong tackler and has excellent athleticism. He is also very good with the ball at his feet, which would appeal to Barcelona given that they love to dominate possession.

Kayode would fit the system that worked so well for Barcelona (defensively) last season, which saw Jules Kounde played as a defensive-minded full-back on the right side. This is a role that Kayode would be excellent for, and he can attack fairly well, although nowhere near to the level that Cancelo does.

It would not be entirely surprising to see Barcelona enter the market next summer for a younger right-back option, although they do already have Julian Araujo under contract, and the Mexican international has impressed during his loan spell at Las Palmas this season. Still, it could be an area that is addressed.

If it is, Kayode would be an excellent option, although as with Barcelona in the last few years, their financial situation would need to be factored in. If they spend a significant amount on Cancelo, they may not be able to afford another right-back, especially with several other players likely to be targeted.