Xavi Hernandez addresses Mikel Camps-Vinicius Junior controversy – “We must have respect and mutual admiration”

The big story in Spanish football over the last 24 hours has involved Barcelona Director and Spokesperson Mikel Camps, who tweeted out that Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior “needed to be slapped” during Los Blancos’ 2-1 victory over Braga in the Champions League.

Real Madrid are furious with the remarks, to the point that Florentino Perez has decided to boycott this weekend’s Clasico at the Olympic Stadium. It would be the second successive match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the Catalan capital that Perez has decided to miss.

There was no word out of Barcelona on the incident until Vice President Rafa Yuste addressed it after the 2-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. Head coach Xavi Hernandez also did so when he spoke to the media after the match, as per Relevo.

“He’s already deleted it, hasn’t he? That means something. I don’t like anything that generates tension, neither the referees pressuring nor this tweet. We must have a Clasico with a lot of fair play, respect and mutual admiration. We’ve had games against Real Madrid in the past with a lot of tension, and I won’t be the one to generate it this time.”

Barcelona have yet to officially address the situation, nor has there been any movement regarding Camps’ position at the club, which will surely become increasingly untenable unless action is taken.