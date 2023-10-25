Barcelona

WATCH: Shakhtar Donetsk get on the scoresheet to cut Barcelona’s lead to one

Barcelona had been heading towards a comfortable victory against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, in what would be their third successive win in this year’s competition. However, the Ukrainian champions have now got a goal back at the Olympic Stadium, which will increase the hosts’ nerves.

Barcelona had raced into a 2-0 lead in the first half courtesy of goals from Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez – the latter’s strike was his first in the Champions League on his first start in the competition. However, 21-year-old midfielder Georgiy Sudakov has now got Shakhtar on the scoresheet to make it 2-1.

Barcelona and head coach Xavi Hernandez would have loved to see this game out with a clean sheet, but that will now not be the case. They could now be in store for a nervy finish to the match, although if they can hold on, it would mean that they have one foot in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

