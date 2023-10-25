WATCH: Ferran Torres finishes off excellent team move to give Barcelona lead against Shakhtar Donetsk

Barcelona are aiming to make it three wins from three in this season’s Champions League group stages against Shakhtar Donetsk, and they are well on their way to doing so after taking the lead in the first half at the Olympic Stadium.

Xavi Hernandez’s side have dominated the play inside the opening 30 minutes, and they got their reward bang on that mark after Ferran Torres volleyed home following an excellent team move. The goal was originally ruled out, but VAR overturned the on-field decision, much to the delight of the Catalans.

Ilkay Gundogan’s gorgeous pass found Fermin Lopez free inside the penalty area, and despite his effort hit the woodwork, Torres made no mistake when the rebound fell into his path.

Xavi Hernandez will be relieved that his Barcelona side have made the breakthrough, and will hope that they can see it out without any complications, with the first Clasico of the season against Real Madrid just three days away.