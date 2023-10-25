WATCH: Fermin Lopez marks first Champions League start with goal as Barcelona double their lead

Barcelona are well on their way to continuing their 100% record in this season’s Champions League group stages. Having made the breakthrough on the half hour mark against Shakhtar Donetsk, they have now doubled their advantage soon after.

It was Ferran Torres that broke the deadlock for Barcelona following a dominant opening 30 minutes, the 23-year-old volleyed home after excellent build-up play involving Ilkay Gundogan. Fermin Lopez has now made it 2-0, continuing his fine start to the season with his first Champions League goal in his first start in the competition.

The 20-year-old collected a pass from Torres, and from just outside the penalty area, rifled a shot into the back of the net via the post.

It is an incredible moment for Fermin, who scored his first goal for the Barcelona first team against Mallorca earlier in the season, and he has now followed that up here against Shakhtar.

Xavi Hernandez will be delighted with his side so far, and he will now just want this match seen out without any complications.