WATCH: Atletico Madrid fall behind early against Celtic courtesy of Kyogo Furuhashi’s opener

Off the back of a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Feyenoord in MD2, Atletico Madrid are hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the Champions League against Celtic. However, it has been the worst possible start for Diego Simeone’s side, as they have fallen behind inside the first five minutes.

Simeone made two changes from the team that defeated Cleta Vigo at the weekend, with Javi Galan and Stefan Savic coming into the side, although they could do little to prevent Kyogo Furuhashi grabbing the opening goal after four minutes.

Kyogo played an excellent one-two with Matt O’Riley to present the chance, which he dually took to give Celtic a dream start.

Simeone will be pulling his hair out at his side’s start, although there is plenty of time for Atletico Madrid to get back into the game. An equaliser before half time would still see Los Colchoneros in a good position, but they need to respond.