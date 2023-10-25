WATCH: Atletico Madrid equalise again against Celtic courtesy of Alvaro Morata

It has been a frustrating evening for Atletico Madrid in Glasgow, having twice gone behind against Scottish champions Celtic. However, Diego Simeone’s side have now managed to get back on level terms less than 10 minutes into the second half.

Kyogo Furuhashi had given the hosts a dream start at Celtic Park, but Antoine Griezmann equalised midway through the first half from a rebound after his initial penalty kick was saved by Joe Hart. However, Celtic re-took the lead a few minutes later through Luis Palma.

Simeone would have been at his players at the half time interval, and his team talk has had the desired effect as Alvaro Morata has added Atletico’s second of the evening to get them back on level terms.

Atletico Madrid will now feel that they have the momentum behind them to go on and win the match. If they can, it would go a long way towards ensuring their place in the Champions League knockout stages.