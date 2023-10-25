WATCH: Antoine Griezmann equalises for Atletico Madrid before Celtic retake lead

Having fallen behind after just four minutes, Diego Simeone would have demanded a response from his Atletico Madrid side against Celtic in their Champions League group stage match. Fortunately, they have managed to find the equaliser inside the first half, although they were only level for a few minutes as the hosts have now gone 2-1 in front.

It was Kyogo Furuhashi that opened the scoring for the hosts, although Atletico managed to find their equaliser after 25 minutes. Nahuel Molina was fouled inside the Celtic box, and despite having his initial penalty saved, Antoine Griezmann would score the rebound to make it 1-1.

Unfortunately for Atletico, they were only level for a matter of minutes as Celtic restored their lead courtesy of winger Luis Palma.

Simeone would have been delighted with his side’s response to falling behind, but he will be furious that they are losing again so soon after equalising. A big response is needed from Atletico Madrid if they are to come away with the victory.