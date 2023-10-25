Juventus eye up move for Rodrigo De Paul, Atletico Madrid could sign PSG star as replacement

For the last 12 months or so, Rodrigo De Paul’s name hasn’t been too far away from transfer speculation, and especially involving clubs in Italy, where he previously played for Udinese before joining Atletico Madrid.

That speculation is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon as Tuttosport (via MD) have now reported that Juventus are preparing an offer to sign De Paul in January. Specifically, the deal would involve an initial loan with option to buy, that would become mandatory if certain conditions are met.

The report also goes on to say that if Atletico allow De Paul to leave, they will pursue a move for Spanish international midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who currently plays for Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain.

In all honesty, it would be a major surprise if Atletico Madrid were to allow De Paul to leave, and especially when it would not be a permanent deal right away. Juventus may be forced to look elsewhere unless they switch up their strategy.