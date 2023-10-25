Journalists attack Joan Laporta due to inaction over Barcelona Director’s Vinicius Junior slap comments

On Tuesday, Mikel Camps, who is a Director and Spokesperson for Barcelona, despicably tweeted out that Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior “deserves a slap” after the Brazilian was doing stepovers on the touchline against Braga.

Vinicius’ Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo condemned the comments after the match in Portugal, although Barcelona have not yet followed suit. This has angered several Spanish journalists, whose quotes have been covered by Sport. They particularly took issue with President Joan Laporta’s lack of action.

Manu Carreno on El Larguero: “You know what’s going on? That Barcelona will be a serious club the day that someone, in this case Laporta, who is the one with the maximum responsibility, finds out about this and fires this director. On that day, Barcelona will be a respectable club.”

Tomas Roncero on El Chiringuito: “If I were a director of Real Madrid, tomorrow I would be on the street in the face of such barbarity. I know that Laporta is not going to have the courage and there you can see the distinction between the two clubs. You have to know how to behave, he’s not a youtuber or a fan.”

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona take action in the coming days, but it is plain to see that Camps’ remarks cannot go unpunished. However, they have done so at this stage.