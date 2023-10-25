Joao Felix allays Barcelona fans’ fears of injury ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona have had terrible luck with injuries of late, with Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto all currently out of action with various issues. During the victory over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, it had looked like that list could be added to, as Joao Felix was forced off in the second half with a knock.

The Portuguese fell to the ground with discomfort and had to be replaced by Marc Guiu. With just three days to go until El Clasico, it sparked fears as to whether he would be available for the showdown clash with Real Madrid.

Fortunately for Barcelona, it appears that Felix is okay. He took to Instagram after the match against Shakhtar to calm fears over his knock.

🚨 BREAKING: @joaofelix70 has announced on his Instagram that he is FINE and that it only was a knock. pic.twitter.com/uLIsinTibt — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 25, 2023

Felix has been instrumental for Barcelona since joining on loan from Atletico Madrid, and should he be fit for Saturday, he could play a big role in the Catalans’ efforts to defeat bitter rivals Real Madrid.