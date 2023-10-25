Florentino Perez won’t attend El Clasico this weekend following Barcelona Director’s comments on Vinicius Junior

During Real Madrid’s Champions League encounter with Braga on Tuesday, which they won 2-1, Barcelona Director and Spokesperson Mikel Camps sent a tweet calling for Vinicius Junior “to get a slap” after he was spotted showboating during the match in Portugal.

Understandably, Real Madrid have been left furious by Camps’ remarks, with President Florentino Perez included in that. To take a stand against Barcelona, he has decided not to attend this weekend’s Clasico at the Olympic Stadium, as reported by El Chiringuito.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA #JUGONES y @elchiringuitotv 🚨 🏟️❌ "FLORENTINO NO IRÁ a BARCELONA por el CLÁSICO". 👉 "El tweet de Miquel Camps contra Vinicius, el detonante". Lo desvela @JLSanchez78. pic.twitter.com/2CscsmF0nF — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 25, 2023

Perez did not attend the league Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou last season following the revelations surrounding El Caso Negreira, although it was reported earlier this week that he would be in attendance. However, Camps’ remarks have now seen Perez change his mind, and he will now stay in Madrid.

Tensions have been high between Barcelona and Real Madrid over the last eight months, although it had looked like the clubs’ relationship was improving of late. However, Camps has put pay to that.