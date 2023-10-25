Fermin Lopez-inspired Barcelona defeat Shakhtar Donetsk to maintain 100% Champions League record

Barcelona have made it three wins from three in the Champions League group stages after a nervy 2-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Olympic Stadium, a result that has the Catalans with one foot in the knockout stages of the continental competition.

Xavi Hernandez opted to make three changes from the side that defeated Athletic Club on Sunday, with Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso and Lamine Yamal replacing Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde and Gavi respectively. It meant that Ferran Torres kept his place despite Marc Guiu’s winning goal against Athletic, and it was he that got the opening goal on the half hour mark.

Ilkay Gundogan played a lovely ball into Fermin Lopez, whose effort came back off the woodwork. Fortunately, it fell into Torres’ path, and he made no mistake. The goal was originally called offside, but VAR overturned to on-field decision to allow the goal.

Fermin would make it 2-0 a few minutes later. He collected the ball 25 yards out before firing an unstoppable effort into the back of the net via the post. It was the 20-year-old’s first Champions League goal in his first start in the competition – a memorable moment for him.

Barcelona had been comfortable from this point, but that changed on the 62nd minute when Georgiy Sudakov got a goal back for Shakhtar to make it 2-1, ensuring that a nervy ending would be in store for Barcelona.

Fortunately, they saw it out to consolidate their place at the top of Group H, six points ahead of Porto (who play Royal Antwerp later in the day) and Shakhtar.