Barcelona team news vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Lamine Yamal recalled, defender rested ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona were victorious against Royal Antwerp and FC Porto on MD1 and MD2 respectively of this season’s Champions League group stages, and they are aiming to continue that 100% record on Wednesday when they host Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk at the Olympic Stadium.

The Catalans are strong favourites to pick up another victory, although they will have to be on top of their game to come away with the three points against Shakhtar, especially with so many key players unavailable.

The latest to add to that list is Gavi, who misses the match after being sent off against Porto. He is replaced by Lamine Yamal in the starting line-up, while the other changes made by Xavi Hernandez sees Marcos Alonso in for Alejandro Balde, who is likely rested ahead of El Clasico on Saturday, and Ronald Araujo replace Andreas Christensen.

New Shakhtar head coach Marino Pusic has named his first starting line-up, and the Ukrainians aim to pick up back-to-head wins after defeating Antwerp on MD2.

Xavi will be desperate for his Barcelona side to come away with the three points and no more injuries, with the Real Madrid match just three days away. Whether they can do both remains to be seen.