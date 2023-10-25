Barcelona star loses race to be fit for El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid

Barcelona have had rotten luck with injuries over the last few weeks, with several first team players having been struck down with various issues. One of those was Frenkie de Jong, who suffered an ankle injury against Celta Vigo in September.

De Jong was initially ruled out for five weeks, meaning that he would have an outside chance of being fit for the first Clasico of the season, which takes place at the Olympic Stadium this weekend.

In the last couple of weeks, there has been increased speculation over whether de Jong would be fit and available, alongside the likes of Pedri, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. However, in the Dutchman’s case at least, he won’t make Saturday’s match, as reported by Sport.

At this stage, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez only has Oriol Romeu, Ilkay Gundogan, Gavi and Fermin Lopez as midfield options, which is far from ideal. However, the Catalans still have a strong enough squad to be victorious over their Clasico rivals.