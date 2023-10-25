Barcelona break silence on Director’s Vinicius Junior comments, Vice President makes promise to Real Madrid star

During Real Madrid’s Champions League encounter with Braga on Tuesday, which they won 2-1, Barcelona Director and Spokesperson Mikel Camps sent a tweet calling for Vinicius Junior “to get a slap” after he was spotted showboating during the match in Portugal.

Real Madrid were understandably furious at Camps’ remarks, to the point that President Florentino Perez has decided to boycott this weekend’s Clasico at the Olympic Stadium over the incident.

Barcelona did not comment on Camps’ remarks throughout the day on Wednesday, although Vice President Rafa Yuste has now addressed them when he spoke to Cope. He admitted that the remarks were unacceptable.

“Even if it was a mistake (from Camps), it shouldn’t have to be done. It’s an unfortunate tweet. If you’re listening to me Vini, it won’t happen again.”

🚨 Rafa Yuste (vice president): "Statements of a Barça directive about Vinícius? Even if it's a mistake, it doesn't have to be done. It's an unfortunate tweet. If you're listening to me Víni, it won't happen again." @partidazocope pic.twitter.com/5E2kIfp0uj — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 25, 2023

Nothing has been said yet about Camps’ position at Barcelona, which is likely to become untenable if the club do not act soon. It remains to be seen what their official approach to the situation is.