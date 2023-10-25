Athletic Club hoping to secure another key contract renewal in the coming weeks

Earlier this month, it was reported that Athletic Club had agreed a new contract with Nico Williams, whose current deal was set to expire at the end of this season. The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the brightest young players in Spanish football, and was on the radar of Barcelona and Real Madrid, among others.

Having secured an agreement with Nico, with just an official announcement to come, Athletic now look to have moved on to agreeing new contracts with other important players. Relevo say that club officials intend to open talks with Gorka Guruzeta in the coming weeks, with the 27-year-old having established himself as first-choice striker.

Like Nico, Guruzeta’s current deal expires at the end of the season, although he does have a one-year extension that is expected to be automatically triggered during the campaign. However, Athletic want to extend his stay at the club further.

Athletic Club are hoping to tie up several renewals ahead of the opening of the winter transfer window, as the club looks to keep the vast majority of its impressive squad together for the foreseeable future.