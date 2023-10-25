Another injury concern for Barcelona ahead of El Clasico as key forward forced off against Shakhtar Donetsk

It’s safe to say that Barcelona have had rotten luck with injuries in recent weeks. No shortage of first team players have been struck down with various issues, which have seen them miss several important matches.

Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are among them, and the midfield duo have been ruled out of El Clasico this weekend, with Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto also ruled out against Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha will be assessed in the next 24 hours to determine whether they can play some part.

Given these injury concerns, the last thing Barcelona needed was for another player to suffer with a problem, but that has unfortunately turned out to be the case, as Joao Felix was forced off against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday evening.

74' João Félix is down injured. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 25, 2023

Barcelona will hope that Felix’s issue is only discomfort, and his substitution was just a precaution. However, given their recent injury record, they will be sweating as they await the outcome of medical tests to determine the severity.