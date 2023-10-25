10-man Atletico Madrid held by Celtic in enthralling Champions League battle

Atletico Madrid will be frustrated to have not come away with the victory against Celtic on Wednesday evening, with the Champions League encounter in Glasgow finishing at 2-2.

It was a nightmare start for Diego Simeone’s side as Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring after four minutes. However, they did equalise midway through the first half when Antoine Griezmann scored the rebound from his penalty, which was saved by Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart.

However, Celtic would retake the lead a few minutes later when Luis Palma fired past Jan Oblak from an angle inside the penalty area, which meant that Atletico went into the half time break 2-1 behind.

They were back level again less than 10 minutes into the second period as Marcos Llorente’s back-post cross was brilliantly headed home by Alvaro Morata, who continued his fine start to the season.

Unfortunately for Atletico Madrid, they could not find a winner, and they also had Rodrigo De Paul sent off for two yellows late on, meaning he will miss the return match in two weeks’ time. The result means that Simeone’s side sit in second place in Group E.