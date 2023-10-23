Atletico Madrid star ruled out of trip to face Celtic with knee injury

Atletico Madrid look as though they will be without Samuel Lino for their midweek Champions League clash with Celtic, after he suffered a knee problem against Celta Vigo this weekend.

Lino, 23, has become the de facto left wingback for Diego Simeone after the departure of Yannick Carrasco for Saudi Arabia, and has been impressive in the process. Assisting against Real Madrid for Alvaro Morata’s opener, and scoring the opener against Real Sociedad, he has been crucial to their strong start to the season.

He was substituted at half-time in their 3-0 win over Celta, and Diario AS report that he has a moderate knee sprain, which is likely to keep him out for a few weeks. Los Colchoneros have five fixtures before the next international break, and Lino is likely to miss at least the first three of Celtic (A), Alaves (H), Las Palmas (A), Celtic (H) and Villarreal (H).

Diego Simeone will now be forced into a change on the left side. Rodrigo Riquelme has generally been used as an attacking midfielder cutting in from the left during his career, but has been trusted whenever Lino has been rested or rotated this season. A more natural replacement would be left-back Javi Galan, but so far Simeone has been reluctant to use the 28-year-old nicknamed ‘Rooney’.