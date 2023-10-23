Argentina World Cup winner and former Sevilla star to appeal two-year doping ban

World Cup-winner Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez has confirmed that he has received a two-year ban, after the anti-doping agency found evidence of turbutaline in sample collected just weeks prior to the tournament in Qatar.

At the time, Gomez was plying his trade for Sevilla, before joining Monza on a free this summer, after rescinding his deal with Los Nervionenses. It is believed the impending charge against his name had an impact on decisions over his future.

Gomez appears to be under the impression the disciplinary process was not carried out correctly, as per Relevo, and his defence is that he took some of his son’s cough syrup in order to relieve cough symptoms. He claims it was involuntary.

At the age of 35, many wonder if the ban is upheld for a length of two years whether it will be the last football sees of Papu Gomez. Gomez is not believed to have tested positive for the substance during the World Cup, which will come as a relief to Argentina supporters.

Full statement:

1. First of all, it is confirmed that yesterday I was notified of the resolution of the Anti-Doping Sanctioning Committee of the Spanish Commission for the Fight against Doping in Sports, by which the suspension of my federative license for a period of two years is agreed. .

2. I have always not only strictly complied with all regulations but I have positioned myself as a strong defender of clean sport and sportsmanship, categorically condemning and rejecting all forms of doping.

3. I have never had nor will I intend to resort to a prohibited practice.

4. The alleged violation has its origin in the presence of Terbutaline in my body due to having mistakenly and accidentally, involuntarily and unintentionally received a spoonful of my little son’s syrup, to relieve his cough. However, it is worth specifying that the therapeutic use of Terbutaline is allowed for professional athletes and that in no case does it improve sporting performance in football.

5. Without going into the depth of the issue, I have put this matter in the hands of my lawyers, considering that the processing of the disciplinary file would not have been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the regulations.

6. Finally, I want to thank all the expressions of affection and support received in these difficult moments on a professional level