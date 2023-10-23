17-year-old Barcelona forward Marc Guiu sees social media blow up after debut goal

Barcelona have a new starlet amongst their ranks, at least if the first 23 seconds of Marc Guiu’s senior career is anything to go by. After scoring the winner against Athletic Club with just his second touch, Guiu enjoyed the dream debut for the Blaugrana.

Naturally, he was overjoyed with the occasion, stating after the match that he was struggling to breath. His father, Manel, tried to keep his son’s feet on the ground after the game, but admitted there had been tears – that much was seen in a video of the family in the stands at Montjuic.

Guiu, just 17, has already seen the impact playing for Barcelona can have. As pointed out by Sport, he had just 44 thousand followers on Instagram before he scored his goal. One strike later, and at the time of writing he has 537 thousand followers, nearly half a million more than the day before.

Guiu posted on Instagram after the game, thanking Xavi Hernandez for trusting him, his teammates and all of the managers he has had. ‘Now it’s time to keep working and improving every day to help the club achieve its objectives’.

In the immediate future, it looks as if Guiu could be on his way back to the under-19 side whenever Robert Lewandowski recovers. However it does mean that Xavi is unlikely to think twice about introducing him at a time of need from here on in.