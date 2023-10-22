Xavi Hernandez full of praise for Marc Guiu after winning goal in Barcelona’s “hard-fought” victory over Athletic Club

It was far from a vintage performance, but Barcelona managed to grind out a 1-0 victory over Athletic Club at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday evening – a result that sees them move to within a point of Real Madrid and Girona at the top of the L Liga table.

The only goal of the game came from Marc Guiu. The 17-year-old, making his first team debut, had only been on the pitch for a matter of seconds before he fired beyond Unai Simon after being played in by Joao Felix.

Speaking post-match (via Marca), Xavi Hernandez reflected on the match, and also expressed his delight at Guiu’s winning goal and cameo.

“It was a hard-fought victory. We knew that Athletic were going to be a tough opponent. They are very brave. Marc, a kid from La Masia, makes the difference for us. I’m happy for him and for the three points, which are very important.

“I’ve thought about him because he’s got a goal, a spark, and I like him personally. I have no problem looking to the academy, quite the opposite actually. I give the confidence that I was given by Barcelona when I was 17-18 years old.”

Barcelona can now look forward to Wednesday’s Champions League encounter with Shakhtar Donetsk, before next weekend’s showdown with Clasico rivals Real Madrid.