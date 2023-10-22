Vinicius Junior issues impassioned statement after racist incident at Sevilla-Real Madrid match

Saturday’s 1-1 draw between Sevilla and Real Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan was a very entertaining affair, both teams coming away having met like they should have won. Unfortunately, the match was marred by yet another racist incident in Spanish football.

Following the encounter, Sevilla released a statement confirming that a fan “displaying racist and xenophobic behaviour” was ejected from the stadium and will be banned as a member in the coming days.

Following this, Vinicius Junior gave his own views on the matter. The Real Madrid forward has, depressingly, been subjected to racist insults on several occasions over the last 12 months, and he commended Sevilla for their swift action before going on to call for changes to be made to stop these incidents from happening.

“Congratulations to Sevilla for the swift action and sanction in another sad episode for Spanish football.

“Unfortunately I have access to a video of another racist at this Saturday’s match, this time made by a girl. It’s a shame there’s no one to educate her. I invest a lot in education in Brazil to form citizens with different attitudes.

“The face of today’s racist is plastered on websites as on many other occasions. I hope the Spanish authorities do their part and change the legislation once and for all. These people must be criminally punished too.

“It would be a great first step in preparing for the 2030 World Cup. I’m available to help.

“Sorry to seem repetitive, but this is isolated episode number 19, and counting…”

Parabéns ao Sevilla pelo rápido posicionamento e pela punição em mais um triste episódio para o futebol espanhol. Infelizmente, tive acesso a um vídeo com outro ato racista na partida deste sábado, dessa vez praticado por uma criança. Lamento muito que não haja ninguém para… pic.twitter.com/azlZ7ccPNZ — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) October 21, 2023

It’s clear that something needs to be done about racism in Spanish society, not just in football. These incidents cannot be allowed to keep happening, and Vinicius is clearly very keen to help drive this home.