Sevilla Vice President hits out at Real Madrid – “We are against them taking these measures”

Real Madrid TV’s focus on referees has been notorious for a few years now. The channel often analyses performances of officials in the lead-up to matches, which many believe is done so to apply pressure.

These tactics have often been let with criticism from those not associated with Real Madrid, and the latest to do so is Sevilla Vice President Jose Maria del Nido Jr. Speaking ahead of Saturday’s draw between the two teams (via Marca), del Nido implored Real Madrid to cease using these methods.

“First of all, we are against Real Madrid taking these measures through Real Madrid TV. Of course, the referees make mistakes, as they all do, and what we have to do is help them. In addition, a club of Real Madrid’s stature is not affected by those types of situations that seek to put pressure on the refereeing establishment.

“From here I ask Real Madrid to reflect, to stop carrying out these types of actions that are not good for the competition and, on the other hand, to stop always being in front of the clubs in all the decisions that are made, trying to promote the growth of LaLiga and the clubs of which we are part of it.

“Real Madrid, due to their greatness, should lead the growth of the competition together with the rest of the clubs and not always be facing them every time a good decision is made for LaLiga. We have talked about it in the boxes and in the LaLiga assemblies, and I hope they reconsider and be with us, not always against us.”