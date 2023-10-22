Revealed: Barcelona’s eye-catching transfer formula that has been used over the last 12 months

Barcelona’s financial struggles over the last few years have been well-documented, although the club has started to begin the process of fixing these over the last 12 months.

Over €50m was generated in terms of transfer sales during the summer, and the Catalan club will hope that this number can keep going as they look to sell on several out of favour players in the first team.

Should they do so, Barcelona would yet to vast majority of funds, although as Sport have revealed, 10% of the capital gain would go to said players’ previous loan clubs if that player is “re-valued” as a result of a successful loan spell.

This happened this summer in the case of Ez Abde. The Moroccan international had an excellent loan spell last season at Osasuna, and ended up being sold to Real Betis for a reported fee of €7.5m. However, Barcelona received just under €7m of that, with Los Rojillos receiving €550k, which was 10% of the profit that the Blaugrana made on Abde (he was signed from Hercules for €2m).

It looks to be a shrewd strategy from Barcelona. This gives clubs an extra incentive to play these loan players, as they could receive funds in the event of a sale. It could be the case next summer with the likes of Ansu Fati, Chadi Riad and Sergino Dest out on loan at the moment.