Real Madrid unhappy with decision taken by Carlo Ancelotti during Sevilla draw

This season, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric – and especially the latter – have been reduced to mere squad roles in the Real Madrid squad. The two veterans have often been overlooked in favour of the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde.

Kroos and Modric have played together for the best part of 10 years, and during that time, they have developed an excellent relationship both on and off the pitch. However, so far this season at least, they have barely been afforded the opportunity to play together.

However, they did so during the later stages of Saturday’s match against Sevilla, much to the dismay of the club’s hierarchy, as reported by Relevo. They feel that the veteran duo should not play together, citing last month’s Madrid derby defeat as a strong example.

The Real Madrid board see Tchouameni, Camavinga and Valverde as untouchable players, whom they want to play as much as possible. However, this would mean that Kroos and Modric barely play, which Ancelotti does not appear to be overly keen on.

There’s no doubt that Kroos and Modric have been sensational servants for Real Madrid, although in the board’s eyes at least, their prominence is pretty much at an end. Going forward, it could be that they rarely play together, should the hierarchy get their way.