Real Madrid TV rage against refereeing performance of Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea – “It’s a sociological scandal”

It’s safe to say that all connected with Real Madrid were furious with the refereeing performance of Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

The league leaders felt aggrieved to have had two goals ruled out inside the opening 10 minutes of the match, which could have completely changed the complexion of how things played out in Seville.

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti had to bite his tongue to stop himself slamming De Burgos, although Real Madrid TV did not, instead launching a full-force criticism of the referee, as per Diario AS.

“It’s a sociological scandal what happened today with De Burgos Bengoetxea. The MVP of the match goes to De Burgos Bengoetxea. He has done his job perfectly. I am convinced that Medina Cantalejo and Clos Gomez will congratulate him.

Real Madrid TV believe that Federico Valverde’s 4th-minute goal, which was ruled out by VAR, should have stood after a picture from the stands appeared to show Jude Bellingham in an onside position, rather than offside.

“From the stands there is a frame in which it is clear that Sergio Ramos is behind Bellingham, but we have to believe that there is an offside. The image is crystal clear, leaving no room for doubt.

No one protests and no one from Sevilla raises their hand. It is unacceptable that the conduct of the match does not give you a single image in which the offside is perceived. Whenever Real Madrid is harmed by actions of this kind, this happens.”

Real Madrid TV were also furious over Bellingham’s disallowed goal a few minutes later, which was pulled back for a foul on Lucas Ocampos in the build up.

“De Burgos Bengoetxea decides to continue the play, but when the ball is caught by Valverde, then he says that we have to attend to the Sevilla player who has been left on the ground. Why does the referee decide from one second to the next that Lucas Ocampos has to be attended to? Not even the Sevilla players understand what the referee is saying.

“It’s a match that can be understood if you look at De Burgos Bengoetxea’s record against Real Madrid. He continues to expand his track record when refereeing our team. In the first eight minutes, we had two goals disallowed. De Burgos Bengoetxea has once again hurt Real Madrid.”

It’s very clear to see that Real Madrid felt hard done by during the match against Sevilla, and it remains to be seen what comes of this in the coming days.