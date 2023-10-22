Predicted XIs Barcelona-Athletic Club: Key duo to start after recovering from injury issues

Barcelona are aiming to close within one point of league leaders Real Madrid when they take on Athletic Club at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday evening, with El Clasico just six days away at the same stadium.

Barcelona come into this match still unbeaten in all competitions, and they will hope to continue that run. However, it could be difficult against a tough Athletic side, and with a whole host of injury issues for Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

Pedri, Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde will all miss the match against Athletic, although Xavi will have Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal fit and available after knocks. Sport say that both players will start.

Ronald Araujo looks set to be rested for this match, with Inigo Martinez getting his first start at home as a Barcelona player. In midfield, Oriol Romeu is to come back into the side in place of Fermin Lopez.

Athletic lost fifth place to Basque rivals Real Sociedad on Saturday, and will be targeting three points to take that position back. Ernesto Valverde will be forced into one change for the trip to Montjuic as Yeray is injured, and he will be replaced by Aitor Paredes.

It should be a keenly-contested occasion at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday evening. Barcelona are certainly favourites, but Athletic Club have been excellent so far this season, and are more than capable of causing a shock.