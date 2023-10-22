Overjoyed Marc Guiu reflects on dream Barcelona debut – “I’ve been working all my life for this opportunity”

Barcelona grinded out a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Athletic Club on Sunday evening, with the big story being 17-year-old Marc Guiu’s winning goal on his first team debut.

Guiu was thrown on in the 79th minute by head coach Xavi Hernandez, and less than 60 seconds later, he found the back of the net after being played in by Joao Felix, sparking wild scenes among the Barcelona players.

It was an incredible moment for Guiu, one that he reflected on when speaking to the media after the match at the Olympic Stadium. He also used the moment to inspire other La Masia youngsters to work for their moment in the first team.

“I can’t believe it. I’m enjoying the moment. I’ve been working all my life for this opportunity and it turned out perfect.

“La Masia works, and a lot. I haven’t looked at my phone yet, I know I won’t sleep tonight. To the players of La Masia I say keep working, we are all so excited to get to this point.”

Guiu will hope that he can remain in the Barcelona first team for some time to come, and he has certainly placed himself in Xavi’s thoughts going forward.