La Liga round-up: Five-star Girona sweep past Almeria, Villarreal’s struggles continue against Alaves

Four more matches took place on Sunday as MD10 of the 2023-24 La Liga season continued. The match between Barcelona and Athletic at the Olympic Stadium was the headline fixture, but Girona, Almeria, Villarreal, Alaves, Las Palmas and Rayo Vallecano were also in action.

Girona 5-2 Almeria

Girona moved level on points with Real Madrid at the top of the table after a comeback victory over Almeria at Montilivi. A Leo Baptistao double had given the Andalusians a dream start, before goals from Ivan Martin, Artem Dovbyk (x2), Savio and Christian Stuani ensured the win for Michel Sanchez’s side.

The result also means that Almeria remain rooted at the bottom of the table, still without a win to their name.

Villarreal 1-1 Alaves

It has been a tough season so far for Villarreal, and that continued on Sunday as they were unable to defeat Alaves at the Ceramica. Samu Omorodion opened the scoring for the Basque side, although Gerard Moreno saved the hosts’ blushes from the penalty spot.

Villarreal move up to 14th with that point, while Alaves rise to 16th.

Las Palmas 0-1 Rayo Vallecano

10-man Rayo Vallecano have extended their unbeaten run to six matches after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Las Palmas. Bebe’s 91st minute penalty was the difference between the two teams, as the hosts missed a penalty of their own and Rayo had Oscar Valentin sent off late on.

Rayo moved up to 7th with that victory, while Las Palmas have dropped down to 12th.