Fabrizio Romano reveals details of Isco’s contract at Real Betis, including possible €10m release clause

There is little doubt that one of the signings of the season so far has been Isco Alarcon. The former Real Madrid playmaker joined Real Betis in the summer after being without a club for the previous six months, and has thrived on the green-and-white side of Seville.

He produced MVP performance during Betis’ 1-1 draw with Getafe on Saturday, which continued his extremely strong start to the season. The 31-year-old only has two goals and one assist in 12 appearances, but his general play has been scintillating.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided details of Isco’s contract with Betis, in the wake of rising interest. He says that Isco’s current deal runs until the end of next season, although that will be extended by an extra year if he plays 25 matches for Los Verdiblancos.

Interestingly, if Isco does reach this milestone, which should happen this season, his release clause would be set at just €10m, a bargain for any interested parties.

However, Isco has shown no signs of wanting to leave Real Betis any time soon. He appears to be very settled at the Andalusians, so this indicates that he would turn down any approaches from other clubs.