Ex-Barcelona striker believes he “could have been a good replacement” for Robert Lewandowski

In terms of emerging strikers from the La Masia academy, one of the most promising in recent years was Ferran Jutgla. However, the 24-year-old struggled to make an impact in the first team, and ended up leaving for Club Brugge in the summer of 2022.

Although his first team minutes were very low, Jutgla believes that he would have taken his chance if he was given more by head coach Xavi Hernandez. In an interview with Catalunya Radio (via Sport), he also believes that he could have been the long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.

“Of course I think I could have been a good replacement for Lewandowski, but when I left I knew there were a lot of other strikers (in first team contention), and I wanted to play. I had to make a decision and that’s what I did.”

Jutgla has been impressive since joining Club Brugge, although he has struggled for regular starts so far this season. Barcelona will probably be relaxed about the situation of their long-term striker options, especially considering Vitor Roque will arrive in 2024.