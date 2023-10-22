Carlo Ancelotti reveals he held back on criticising Sevilla-Real Madrid referee in order to avoid suspension

Real Madrid were aggravated with the performance of referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea during their draw with Sevilla on Saturday, as they believed they were denied two goals inside the opening 10 minutes of the match at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

After the match, head coach Carlo Ancelotti refused to criticise De Burgos, instead stating that the referee “got everything right”. However, the Italian has now revealed that these comments were sarcastic.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV (via Diario AS), Ancelotti confirmed that he held his tongue so as to avoided being punished by La Liga for criticising De Burgos.

“Irony is the only way, because if I speak my mind, I would miss a lot of games. What I like the most is to sit on the bench for Real Madrid games, so to avoid suspensions, I don’t say what I think.”

It is a clever tactic from Ancelotti, who was quite clearly enraged with the referee after the final whistle on Saturday. Biting his tongue means that he will be in the dugout for Real Madrid’s blockbuster trip to Clasico rivals Barcelona next weekend.